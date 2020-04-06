 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Gelato #41 Sauce 1g

Gelato #41 Sauce 1g

by AlienLabs

Write a review
AlienLabs Concentrates Solvent Gelato #41 Sauce 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Gelato #41

Gelato #41

Coming from the Cookies Family in California, Gelato #41 is a cross of Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint Cookies that is high in THC and offers a heavy, relaxing body high without clouding the mind. Buds come in an array of hues, from light green to purple, with trichomes that put out a sweet and earthy aroma alongside hints of lavender and pine. New consumers should know, Gelato #41 is potent and the high is best reserved for those looking for a new heavy hitter.

About this brand

AlienLabs Logo
We are a craft Cannabis company from Northern California. Specializing in high quality and exotic strains.