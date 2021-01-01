 Loading…

Hybrid

Melonade

by AlienLabs

AlienLabs Cannabis Flower Melonade

We are a craft Cannabis company from Northern California. Specializing in high quality and exotic strains.

Melonade

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

The award-winning Melonade was created by crossing Midwest Best and Watermelon Zkittlez with Lemon Tree. This strain puts out a very sweet flavor profile, offering notes of citrus and melon. The high tends to be euphoric and cerebral, making Melonade a great choice for anyone looking for an energizing afternoon treat.

