Kaboom Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
Noted for being a great strain when you need a positive shift in mood, Sherbacio by Alien Labs will bring an upswing to your day. Bred by crossing Sunset Sherbert with Gelato #41, this strain offers a lip-smackingly good terpene profile. Expect a sweet candy flavor upfront that’s backed by a gassy finish. Dense buds offer rich purple hues that glisten with tons of trichomes.