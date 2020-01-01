Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Blackberry Kush marijuana strain is an 80/20 Indica dominant marijuana hybrid. The breeders of this strain remain unknown. The herb grows lovely dark purple buds with orange hairs. Blackberry Kush nugs have strong pine aroma with an earth undertone. Due to high potency and strong Indica effects, it is great for treating pain and inflammation. Blackberry Kush marijuana is good for daytime use as provides uplifted cerebral high with full body relaxation.
Be the first to review this product.
This mostly indica strain is a mix of Afghani and Blackberry strains and has beautiful dark purple buds with orange hairs. Plants will flower at 7-8 weeks and are not particularly high yielders, but the dense, hard nugs have crystals throughout. Blackberry Kush tends to have a hashy, jet fuel smell and taste that is balanced by sweet berries. Blackberry Kush is often recommended for the treatment of pain thanks to its strong body effects.