  Cannatonic CBD

Cannatonic CBD

by ALIS GROUP

Cannatonic CBD

About this product

Cannatonic marijuana strain is an exotic marijuana hybrid created by Resin Seeds. This cannabis strain has a nearly 1 to 1 ratio of THC to CBD, making Cannatonic cannabis perfect for alleviating pain and managing side effects of many health disorders. The strain is poorly resistant to molds and mildew and is recommended for indoor growing. Cannatonic marijuana strongly smells of citrus and earth. This pot is good for evening and nighttime medicinal and recreational use.

About this strain

Cannatonic

Cannatonic
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Cannatonic is a unique hybrid strain bred by Spanish seed bank Resin Seeds specifically for its low THC content and high CBD content.  A cross between a female MK Ultra and a famous G13 Haze male, it produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing, thanks to the high CBD content.  As one of the premier medical strains, Cannatonic is often used to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety, migraines, and a wide variety of other physiological and psychological symptoms.  Most phenotypes present with a slight earthy odor and a mild, sweet, vaguely citrusy flavor.

 

About this brand

A majestic panorama of mountain ranges, pristine water, and breathtaking scenery surround us here in the Pacific Northwest. This beautiful natural environment is what inspires us to the highest product standards. We, at the Alis Group, are cannabis lovers with unique perspectives into this constantly evolving market. This allows us to provide an extensive selection of the finest, quality grown cannabis flower and concentrates in a natural and synergistic manner.