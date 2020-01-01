Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Cheese Quake marijuana strain is a 45 Indica/55 Sativa hybrid by AlpinStash. This weed strain inherited a unique pungent cheese aroma from its UK parent and berry flavour from the other lineage. It is good all-round strain due to high potency with many medicinal benefits. This cannabis strain can be enjoyed by most users thanks to her moderate 16-18% THC count. Cheese Quake marijuana is good for daytime and evening use.
Cheese Quake by Subcool's The Dank is a cross between Cheese and Querkle. A hint of grape is detectable, but its aroma is led by the funky sour aroma commonly associated with Cheese crosses. Expect to feel tingy invigoration followed by uplifting body sensations to help you feel relaxed and carefree.