Cheese Quake

by ALIS GROUP

ALIS GROUP Cannabis Flower Cheese Quake

About this product

Cheese Quake marijuana strain is a 45 Indica/55 Sativa hybrid by AlpinStash. This weed strain inherited a unique pungent cheese aroma from its UK parent and berry flavour from the other lineage. It is good all-round strain due to high potency with many medicinal benefits. This cannabis strain can be enjoyed by most users thanks to her moderate 16-18% THC count. Cheese Quake marijuana is good for daytime and evening use.

About this strain

Cheese Quake

Cheese Quake
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Limonene

Cheese Quake by Subcool's The Dank is a cross between Cheese and Querkle. A hint of grape is detectable, but its aroma is led by the funky sour aroma commonly associated with Cheese crosses. Expect to feel tingy invigoration followed by uplifting body sensations to help you feel relaxed and carefree.

About this brand

A majestic panorama of mountain ranges, pristine water, and breathtaking scenery surround us here in the Pacific Northwest. This beautiful natural environment is what inspires us to the highest product standards. We, at the Alis Group, are cannabis lovers with unique perspectives into this constantly evolving market. This allows us to provide an extensive selection of the finest, quality grown cannabis flower and concentrates in a natural and synergistic manner.