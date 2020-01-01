 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cherry OG

by ALIS GROUP

ALIS GROUP Cannabis Flower Cherry OG

About this product

Cherry OG cannabis strain is a 50 Indica / 50 Sativa, well-balanced marijuana hybrid. This weed was created at Emerald Triangle Seeds. Cherry OG marijuana plants grow small dark green buds with a nice coating of trichomes. The nugs strongly smell of diesel with hints of cherry. Her high THC levels (up to 22%) make this kush a bit strong for beginners, experienced users should be mindful of the dose to avoid couch lock. Cherry OG marijuana strain is good for daytime use due to balanced high.

About this strain

Cherry OG

Cherry OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Cherry OG by Emerald Triangle Seeds is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by combining Cherry Thai, Afghani, and Lost Coast OG genetics. Cherry OG delivers full-body euphoria alongside high-flying cerebral lucidity. While its name sets expectations of a fruity cherry aroma, this strain can sometimes express more sour and diesel-like flavors. 

About this brand

A majestic panorama of mountain ranges, pristine water, and breathtaking scenery surround us here in the Pacific Northwest. This beautiful natural environment is what inspires us to the highest product standards. We, at the Alis Group, are cannabis lovers with unique perspectives into this constantly evolving market. This allows us to provide an extensive selection of the finest, quality grown cannabis flower and concentrates in a natural and synergistic manner.