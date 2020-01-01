Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Cherry OG cannabis strain is a 50 Indica / 50 Sativa, well-balanced marijuana hybrid. This weed was created at Emerald Triangle Seeds. Cherry OG marijuana plants grow small dark green buds with a nice coating of trichomes. The nugs strongly smell of diesel with hints of cherry. Her high THC levels (up to 22%) make this kush a bit strong for beginners, experienced users should be mindful of the dose to avoid couch lock. Cherry OG marijuana strain is good for daytime use due to balanced high.
Cherry OG by Emerald Triangle Seeds is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by combining Cherry Thai, Afghani, and Lost Coast OG genetics. Cherry OG delivers full-body euphoria alongside high-flying cerebral lucidity. While its name sets expectations of a fruity cherry aroma, this strain can sometimes express more sour and diesel-like flavors.