Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Dark Star cannabis strain is also occasionally known as “DarkStar.” This pure indica strain has a relatively low THC level of 19%. It is known for its earthy aroma with notes of coffee and spice that make it a bit more intriguing. The flavor is slightly more intense, with traces of sour grape, pine, wood, and herbal tea mingling to create a truly entrancing and mystical smoking experience.
Dark Star’s effects are as spacey as its name suggests: a deep, relaxed sensation throughout the body accompanied by a heavy cerebral calm. Though celestial in its effects, the strain is more likely homage to the Grateful Dead’s song “Dark Star.” A cross between Purple Kush and Mazar-I-Sharif, this dark, almost bluish strain was first bred indoors by T.H. Seeds, and comes as a challenge to many growers with its slow, 10-week flowering period. Its sour-smelling buds are dense and compact, ornamented with crystals and copper hairs.