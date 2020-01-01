 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dark Star

by ALIS GROUP

ALIS GROUP Cannabis Flower Dark Star

About this product

Dark Star cannabis strain is also occasionally known as “DarkStar.” This pure indica strain has a relatively low THC level of 19%. It is known for its earthy aroma with notes of coffee and spice that make it a bit more intriguing. The flavor is slightly more intense, with traces of sour grape, pine, wood, and herbal tea mingling to create a truly entrancing and mystical smoking experience.

About this strain

Dark Star

Dark Star

Dark Star’s effects are as spacey as its name suggests: a deep, relaxed sensation throughout the body accompanied by a heavy cerebral calm. Though celestial in its effects, the strain is more likely homage to the Grateful Dead’s song “Dark Star.” A cross between Purple Kush and Mazar-I-Sharif, this dark, almost bluish strain was first bred indoors by T.H. Seeds, and comes as a challenge to many growers with its slow, 10-week flowering period. Its sour-smelling buds are dense and compact, ornamented with crystals and copper hairs.

 

About this brand

ALIS GROUP Logo
A majestic panorama of mountain ranges, pristine water, and breathtaking scenery surround us here in the Pacific Northwest. This beautiful natural environment is what inspires us to the highest product standards. We, at the Alis Group, are cannabis lovers with unique perspectives into this constantly evolving market. This allows us to provide an extensive selection of the finest, quality grown cannabis flower and concentrates in a natural and synergistic manner.