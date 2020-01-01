 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. LA Chocolate

LA Chocolate

by ALIS GROUP

Write a review
ALIS GROUP Cannabis Flower LA Chocolate

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This 60/40 Sativa dominant hybrid marijuana strain was created by DNA Genetics. LA Chocolat cannabis strain produces beautiful medium-sized buds with fiery orange hairs and milky trichomes. The nugs sport nice layer of resin. LA Chocolat boasts a pleasant aroma mix of vanilla and lemon. This weed is a true powerhouse with a THC count ranging from 22 to 28 percent. LA Chocolat marijuana strain is good for day and evening time recreational and medical use.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

LA Chocolat

LA Chocolat

LA Chocolate, bred by DNA Genetics, is a 60/40 indica-dominant strain parented by their cherished LA Confidential indica and Chocolope sativa. This power-couple collectively passes on the best of their qualities: thick resin production, heavy yields, and a sweet, earthy aroma of chocolate and coffee. Its soothing physical effects sink through the body, keeping you relaxed while kindling the appetite.

About this brand

ALIS GROUP Logo
A majestic panorama of mountain ranges, pristine water, and breathtaking scenery surround us here in the Pacific Northwest. This beautiful natural environment is what inspires us to the highest product standards. We, at the Alis Group, are cannabis lovers with unique perspectives into this constantly evolving market. This allows us to provide an extensive selection of the finest, quality grown cannabis flower and concentrates in a natural and synergistic manner.