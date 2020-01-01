Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
The existence of this ~90% Indica hybrid strain remained unknown until recently. This kush delights with smooth high, relaxed mood, and full body meltdown. Louis XIII OG cannabis strain produces dense buds, richly covered in orange hairs and a thick layer of trichomes. The nugs strongly smell of pine and citrus. Louis XIII OG marijuana strain is good for night and evening time recreational and medical use due to strong sedative properties.
