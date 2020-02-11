Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
NightFire OG cannabis strain is a 70/30 Sativa dominant hybrid with 20-23% THC. It is filled with pure dankness - the flavour and aroma strongly exude blueberry, pine-sol, and fresh dirt. Frosty, gooey nugs have amber hairs and almost look like they're on fire. It can treat anxiety, pain, stress, and insomnia. Ideal for daytime usage.
on February 11th, 2020
I love it...energy, creativity, and less stress...super good strain!!
NightFire OG by Sin City Seeds is a sativa-dominant hybrid that descends from parent strains White Fire OG and White Nightmare. With strong roots in the White family, you can depend on this cannabis strain to deliver a disorienting dose of euphoria that lets you forget life’s stressors as relaxation takes over mind and body. Earthy pine, sharp lemon, and sweet berry aromas radiate from NightFire OG’s crystal-coated buds, inviting you to indulge in this hard-hitting hybrid.