by ALIS GROUP

About this product

NightFire OG cannabis strain is a 70/30 Sativa dominant hybrid with 20-23% THC. It is filled with pure dankness - the flavour and aroma strongly exude blueberry, pine-sol, and fresh dirt. Frosty, gooey nugs have amber hairs and almost look like they're on fire. It can treat anxiety, pain, stress, and insomnia. Ideal for daytime usage.

TraiceLynne

I love it...energy, creativity, and less stress...super good strain!!

About this strain

NightFire OG by Sin City Seeds is a sativa-dominant hybrid that descends from parent strains White Fire OG and White Nightmare. With strong roots in the White family, you can depend on this cannabis strain to deliver a disorienting dose of euphoria that lets you forget life’s stressors as relaxation takes over mind and body. Earthy pine, sharp lemon, and sweet berry aromas radiate from NightFire OG’s crystal-coated buds, inviting you to indulge in this hard-hitting hybrid.

About this brand

A majestic panorama of mountain ranges, pristine water, and breathtaking scenery surround us here in the Pacific Northwest. This beautiful natural environment is what inspires us to the highest product standards. We, at the Alis Group, are cannabis lovers with unique perspectives into this constantly evolving market. This allows us to provide an extensive selection of the finest, quality grown cannabis flower and concentrates in a natural and synergistic manner.