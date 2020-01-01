 Loading…

Purple Plushberry Pre-roll 1g

by ALIS GROUP

About this product

About this strain

Plushberry

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

Plushberry, a cross between Black Cherry Soda and Space Queen, is an indica-dominant strain bred by TGA Seeds. The Black Cherry Soda lends this strain an aromatic berry scent, while the Space Queen genetics promote heavy resin production. Plushberry induces a deep relaxation in the mind and body, with calming qualities that melt away stress. There are two main phenotypes of Plushberry: one that grows smaller, pink-tinted plants, and another with bulkier, more indica-like formations. Plushberry flowers in 55 to 65 days with medium to heavy yields. 

About this brand

ALIS GROUP Logo
A majestic panorama of mountain ranges, pristine water, and breathtaking scenery surround us here in the Pacific Northwest. This beautiful natural environment is what inspires us to the highest product standards. We, at the Alis Group, are cannabis lovers with unique perspectives into this constantly evolving market. This allows us to provide an extensive selection of the finest, quality grown cannabis flower and concentrates in a natural and synergistic manner.