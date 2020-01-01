Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Sweet & Sour Cindy cannabis strain is an Indica dominant hybrid by BOG Seeds. Buds are very resinous and filled with a dynamic range of citrus flavours. This strain may be too potent for beginner smokers. Sweet & Sour Cindy cannabis strain is best for evening usage.
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by BOG Seeds, Sweet & Sour Cindy crosses Sweet Cindy and Sour Bubble, creating a resinous indica with citrus flavors. A heavy-hitter with a high potency, this is a must-try for citrus lovers who crave a new treat.