 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sweet & Sour Cindy

Sweet & Sour Cindy

by ALIS GROUP

Write a review
ALIS GROUP Cannabis Flower Sweet & Sour Cindy

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Sweet & Sour Cindy cannabis strain is an Indica dominant hybrid by BOG Seeds. Buds are very resinous and filled with a dynamic range of citrus flavours. This strain may be too potent for beginner smokers. Sweet & Sour Cindy cannabis strain is best for evening usage.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sweet & Sour Cindy

Sweet & Sour Cindy

Bred by BOG Seeds, Sweet & Sour Cindy crosses Sweet Cindy and Sour Bubble, creating a resinous indica with citrus flavors. A heavy-hitter with a high potency, this is a must-try for citrus lovers who crave a new treat.

About this brand

ALIS GROUP Logo
A majestic panorama of mountain ranges, pristine water, and breathtaking scenery surround us here in the Pacific Northwest. This beautiful natural environment is what inspires us to the highest product standards. We, at the Alis Group, are cannabis lovers with unique perspectives into this constantly evolving market. This allows us to provide an extensive selection of the finest, quality grown cannabis flower and concentrates in a natural and synergistic manner.