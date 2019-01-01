 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by All American Buds

Blue Dream has long been a top choice strain in the cannabis world and has now made its way to being a top seller in Washington State. Expect a rush of intense berry flavor followed by a cerebral and relaxing high. Sometimes referred to as the “Bayer of Cannabis,” popular myth suggests this sativa-dominant hybrid has the ability to relieve headaches and other minor pains, but we’ll leave that up to you to decide.

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

At All American Buds We endeavor to provide our patients with the absolute BEST flower, edibles and concentrates on the East Coast