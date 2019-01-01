About this product
These are uniquely hand crafted each lollipop with premium all natural ingredients that transcend into superlative cannabis medicated edibles.These are developed using a line of wholesome cannabis infused products that are flavorful, discrete, and accurately medicated using only the finest organic bubble hash that is solvent-free and ice-water extracted.
All American Buds
All American Buds
At All American Buds We endeavor to provide our patients with the absolute BEST flower, edibles and concentrates on the East Coast