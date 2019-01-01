 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Lollipops 100MG

by All American Buds

About this product

These are uniquely hand crafted each lollipop with premium all natural ingredients that transcend into superlative cannabis medicated edibles.These are developed using a line of wholesome cannabis infused products that are flavorful, discrete, and accurately medicated using only the finest organic bubble hash that is solvent-free and ice-water extracted.

About this brand

At All American Buds We endeavor to provide our patients with the absolute BEST flower, edibles and concentrates on the East Coast