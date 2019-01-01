 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Rove Cartridges

Rove Cartridges

by All American Buds

Write a review
All American Buds Concentrates Cartridges Rove Cartridges

About this product

Our high quality stainless steel & pyrex glass cartridge is equipped with a sure-fire dual coil atomizer and a top flow air channel system. This unique chamber ensures excellent taste and flow, while minimizing possible leakage. Paired with its long lasting 400mah battery, Rove is always the best choice.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

All American Buds Logo
At All American Buds We endeavor to provide our patients with the absolute BEST flower, edibles and concentrates on the East Coast