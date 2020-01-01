 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by All Kind

The story goes, this strain originated as a Northern Californian sativa crossed with a Russian Ruderalis. Apparently in the late 70s, in order to make it fuller and more substantial it was crossed with Afghani genetics. Also known asATF, Matanuska Thunder Fuck or Matanuska Tundra, this strain originated in the Matanuska Valley area of Alaska. Its big gorgeously frosted buds will remind you of the deep forest with the aroma of pine, menthol, lemon and skunk. Its calming effects compliment the blissful and euphoric high, known to also enhance the appetite and also have a ‘creeper’ effect.

Alaskan Thunder Fuck

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Alaskan Thunder Fuck (also referred to as ATF, Matanuska Thunder Fuck or Matanuska Tundra) is a legendary sativa-dominant strain originating in the Matanuska Valley area of Alaska.  According to the legend, it was originally a Northern California sativa crossed with a Russian ruderalis, but sometime in the late 70s it was crossed with Afghani genetics to make it heartier.  ATF usually presents large, beautifully frosted buds with incredibly strong odors of pine, lemon, menthol, and skunk.  Known for possessing a relaxing yet intensely euphoric high, it is also described as having a “creeper” effect as well as pronounced appetite enhancement.

Conveniently located in downtown Portland, Maine, All Kind provides locally grown, hand crafted cannabis edibles, tinctures, infusions, and flower. Your health and happiness are our priority. We treat each patient with personalized care and make recommendations that fit individual needs. Our products provide relief, promote wellness, and enable you to be your best self. We offer a full line of accurately dosed confections that are the perfect blend of simplicity and taste. You can also choose from a wide strain selection of flower as well as concentrates.