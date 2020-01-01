1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
All Kind Gummies 60 mg per pack/15 MG per piece.Great taste and texture with no gelatin – 4 pieces per pack, handmade using the highest quality ingredients. Featuring Solvent-less Rosin and vegan ingredients. Ingredients: sugar, glucose syrup, pectin, citric acid, All Kind Farm Flower rosin, glycerin, natural flavors, natural coloring.
Be the first to review this product.