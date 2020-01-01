Canvas to Reality | Puffer Jacket I Want My Roses
by Tango Hotel Collection
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Lightweight zip hoodie featuring the All Kind logo on the front left side, as well as a larger scale All Kind logo across the back in white. Made with natural based inks that wash and fade well. Available in Black Available in Light Grey Available in Maroon 70% cotton, 30% polyester Please note that each color has a limited quantity. We will do our best to provide your color preference.
Be the first to review this product.