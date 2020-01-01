Lavender Epsom Salt Soak 100mg
by verano
1 piece
$30.00
25 mg THC + 12.5 mg CBD per Suppositorie A cheeky way to take your medicine. Great for targeting the body's mid-section, every body can experience faster relief and higher bio-availability when applied via mucous membranes. Ingredients: Organic raw cacao butter, organic shea butter, sunflower lecithin, CBD Isolate
