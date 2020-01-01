 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Copper Chem (Chem's Sister)

by All Kind

All Kind Cannabis Flower Copper Chem (Chem's Sister)

About this product

Copper Chem is also known as Chem’s Sister, also known as Chem Sis, is a sativa-dominant variation of the classic Chemdawg strain. This phenotype first emerged in 1996 and has since evolved into the uplifting, long-lasting sativa we see on the market today. Her strong cerebral effects come coupled with a distinct skunky diesel aroma underscored by accents of sweet sandalwood and citrus. Over the course of her maturation, Chem Sis’s mint green buds burst with white hairs that darken with age. The taste is mossy, earthy, even metallic, with a strong diesel overtone. The aroma is very pungent and strong. Copper Chem strain is recommended for daytime use. Sativa/Hybrid. THC: 12-22%. Top Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, B-Caryophyllene.

About this strain

Chem's Sister

Chem's Sister

Chem’s Sister, also known as Chem Sis, is a sativa-dominant variation of the classic Chemdawg strain. This phenotype first emerged in 1996 and has since evolved into the uplifting, long-lasting sativa we see on the market today. Her strong cerebral effects come coupled with a distinct skunky diesel aroma underscored by accents of sweet sandalwood and citrus. Over the course of her maturation, Chem Sis’s mint green buds burst with white hairs that darken with age.

About this brand

Conveniently located in downtown Portland, Maine, All Kind provides locally grown, hand crafted cannabis edibles, tinctures, infusions, and flower. Your health and happiness are our priority. We treat each patient with personalized care and make recommendations that fit individual needs. Our products provide relief, promote wellness, and enable you to be your best self. We offer a full line of accurately dosed confections that are the perfect blend of simplicity and taste. You can also choose from a wide strain selection of flower as well as concentrates.