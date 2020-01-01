 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Farm Flower Hoodie

by All Kind

Super soft hoodie with the Farm Flower graphic across the front, All Kind X and All Kind logo on sleeves. Made with natural based inks that will wash and fade well. Available in charcoal grey with white graphics Available in green with white graphics 52% cotton, 48% polyester Please note that all color options are in limited supply. We will do our best to provide your preferred color.

About this brand

Conveniently located in downtown Portland, Maine, All Kind provides locally grown, hand crafted cannabis edibles, tinctures, infusions, and flower. Your health and happiness are our priority. We treat each patient with personalized care and make recommendations that fit individual needs. Our products provide relief, promote wellness, and enable you to be your best self. We offer a full line of accurately dosed confections that are the perfect blend of simplicity and taste. You can also choose from a wide strain selection of flower as well as concentrates.