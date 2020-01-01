 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Golden Lemons Full Spectrum Vape Cart THC (1mL)

Golden Lemons Full Spectrum Vape Cart THC (1mL)

by All Kind

Write a review
All Kind Concentrates Cartridges Golden Lemons Full Spectrum Vape Cart THC (1mL)

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Golden Lemons Full Spectrum Vape Cart THC (1mL) by All Kind

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Golden Lemon

Golden Lemon
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Golden Lemon by DNA Genetics is citrusy strain with a potent punch. This 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid is a cross between Kosher Kush and Lemon Skunk, and emits a distinctly pungent herbal, citrus aroma that speaks to its parentage. The effects immediately hit the consumer between the eyes, leaving bright, sizzling euphoria in the mind. Golden Lemon melts over the body and shows its sedating side with heavy consumption.

About this brand

All Kind Logo
Conveniently located in downtown Portland, Maine, All Kind provides locally grown, hand crafted cannabis edibles, tinctures, infusions, and flower. Your health and happiness are our priority. We treat each patient with personalized care and make recommendations that fit individual needs. Our products provide relief, promote wellness, and enable you to be your best self. We offer a full line of accurately dosed confections that are the perfect blend of simplicity and taste. You can also choose from a wide strain selection of flower as well as concentrates.