  5. Headband Vape Cart THC (1mL) (OG Kush X Sour Diesel)

Headband Vape Cart THC (1mL) (OG Kush X Sour Diesel)

by All Kind

About this product

Given its name from its reputation in creating a gentle pressure around the crown of the head as if wearing a headband, this hybrid powerhouse is the offspring of strain superstars OG Kush and Sour Diesel. With a complex citrus flavor blending lemon and diesel, this strain offers continuous and powerful relief from pain and stress. Take it slow… the effects have been known to come on gradual so don’t bite off more than you can chew!

About this strain

Headband

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid

About this brand

Conveniently located in downtown Portland, Maine, All Kind provides locally grown, hand crafted cannabis edibles, tinctures, infusions, and flower. Your health and happiness are our priority. We treat each patient with personalized care and make recommendations that fit individual needs. Our products provide relief, promote wellness, and enable you to be your best self. We offer a full line of accurately dosed confections that are the perfect blend of simplicity and taste. You can also choose from a wide strain selection of flower as well as concentrates.