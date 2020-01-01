Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Perfect for the Do-It-Yourself CBD Project. Use this to cook, dab, smear it on your gums! This is an Ethanol extract of All Kind Farms Maine Grown Hemp. 1g syringe is the perfect way for you to learn to accurately dose your own CBD projects.
Be the first to review this product.