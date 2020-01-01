 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Huckleberry Diesel Full Spectrum Vape Cart THC (1mL)

Huckleberry Diesel Full Spectrum Vape Cart THC (1mL)

by All Kind

All Kind Concentrates Cartridges Huckleberry Diesel Full Spectrum Vape Cart THC (1mL)

About this product

Huckleberry Diesel Full Spectrum Vape Cart THC (1mL) by All Kind

About this strain

Huckleberry Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Professor P of Dynasty Genetics, Huckleberry Diesel is the result of a Sour Diesel preservation project. By crossing a pre-1999 Sour Diesel mother with an Oregon Huckleberry father, Huckleberry Diesel results in a potent hybrid with mostly sedative body effects and slight cerebral effects, depending on the phenotype. It has diesel and berry flavors and more of a fuel-driven aroma, and buds are drenched in trichomes with hues that resemble purple diamonds once ground up.

 

About this brand

Conveniently located in downtown Portland, Maine, All Kind provides locally grown, hand crafted cannabis edibles, tinctures, infusions, and flower. Your health and happiness are our priority. We treat each patient with personalized care and make recommendations that fit individual needs. Our products provide relief, promote wellness, and enable you to be your best self. We offer a full line of accurately dosed confections that are the perfect blend of simplicity and taste. You can also choose from a wide strain selection of flower as well as concentrates.