  5. Infusion CBD 250mg All Kind

Infusion CBD 250mg All Kind

by All Kind

All Kind Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Infusion CBD 250mg All Kind

About this product

250 mg All Kind CBD Infusions take the guess-work out. Patients find consistent, easy dosing with liquid CBD from All Kind Farm Flower. The child-proof dropper is measured and accurate. Each dropper will be 8 mg. Ingredients: MCT Coconut Oil, CBD Isolate, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil

About this brand

Conveniently located in downtown Portland, Maine, All Kind provides locally grown, hand crafted cannabis edibles, tinctures, infusions, and flower. Your health and happiness are our priority. We treat each patient with personalized care and make recommendations that fit individual needs. Our products provide relief, promote wellness, and enable you to be your best self. We offer a full line of accurately dosed confections that are the perfect blend of simplicity and taste. You can also choose from a wide strain selection of flower as well as concentrates.