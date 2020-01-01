 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Moby Dick Full Spectrum Vape CartTHC (1mL)

Moby Dick Full Spectrum Vape CartTHC (1mL)

by All Kind

Write a review
All Kind Concentrates Cartridges Moby Dick Full Spectrum Vape CartTHC (1mL)

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Moby Dick Full Spectrum Vape CartTHC (1mL) by All Kind

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Moby Dick

Moby Dick

Originating in Amsterdam and currently bred by Dinafem Seeds, Moby Dick is a high-THC cross between indica-dominant hybrid White Widow and sativa Haze; the former is known for its power while the latter for its cerebral stimulation, creating a plant that delivers a charged buzz. This strain is also favored for its short flowering period, mold resistance, and high yield, making it a favorite among growers. However, the plant does require more attention and care. The aroma is sweet citrus from its Haze genetics, which dominates the palate with vanilla and eucalyptus notes.

About this brand

All Kind Logo
Conveniently located in downtown Portland, Maine, All Kind provides locally grown, hand crafted cannabis edibles, tinctures, infusions, and flower. Your health and happiness are our priority. We treat each patient with personalized care and make recommendations that fit individual needs. Our products provide relief, promote wellness, and enable you to be your best self. We offer a full line of accurately dosed confections that are the perfect blend of simplicity and taste. You can also choose from a wide strain selection of flower as well as concentrates.