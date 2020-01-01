Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Moby Dick Full Spectrum Vape CartTHC (1mL) by All Kind
Be the first to review this product.
Originating in Amsterdam and currently bred by Dinafem Seeds, Moby Dick is a high-THC cross between indica-dominant hybrid White Widow and sativa Haze; the former is known for its power while the latter for its cerebral stimulation, creating a plant that delivers a charged buzz. This strain is also favored for its short flowering period, mold resistance, and high yield, making it a favorite among growers. However, the plant does require more attention and care. The aroma is sweet citrus from its Haze genetics, which dominates the palate with vanilla and eucalyptus notes.