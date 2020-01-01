Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This hybrid is the genetic foundation of most West Coast cannabis varieties. It remains a mystery as to what the origins are, although its distinguishable ‘kush’ bud structure has suggested that it was parented by Chemdawg and Hindu Kush. Originating from bag seed in the early 90s, it is said that Imperial Genetics who were the earliest growers, brought the seed from Florida to Colorado and SouthernCalifornia, where it can now be found in abundance. Many different phenotypes can be found of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Alpha OG. With a signature aroma of sour lemon and earthy pine supported by woody undertones, OG Kush is known to melt stress away with its euphoric inducing ability. This is a perfect strain for patients seeking treatment for migraines, stress and ADD/ADHD.
Be the first to review this product.
OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.