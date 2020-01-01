Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
A cross between Sour Diesel (Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk) and White widow which is a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity.
Be the first to review this product.