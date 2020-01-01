 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
This Sativa powerhouse is the love child of two famous strains, Silver Haze and Sour Diesel. Recommended for daytime use, this strain is uplifting and energizing, stimulating a boost of euphoria and creativity. Great for social stimulation and introspection, beginners should take it slow and be aware of the potency of this strain. Good for treating pain, stress, anxiety, migraines and arthritis, it also stimulates the appetite making it effective in treating anorexia and nausea. Its pungent earthy aroma and flavor of diesel is sweetened on the exhale.

Conveniently located in downtown Portland, Maine, All Kind provides locally grown, hand crafted cannabis edibles, tinctures, infusions, and flower. Your health and happiness are our priority. We treat each patient with personalized care and make recommendations that fit individual needs. Our products provide relief, promote wellness, and enable you to be your best self. We offer a full line of accurately dosed confections that are the perfect blend of simplicity and taste. You can also choose from a wide strain selection of flower as well as concentrates.