Tahoe OG Vape Cart THC (1mL)

by All Kind

About this product

Perfect for those looking for a good night’s sleep or to cure insomnia, TAHOE OG KUSH will melt away stress and alleviate physical pain as your body becomes heavy and deeply relaxed. Best for those who plan to hang out, as the impact is powerful and very quick to take effect. Be sure to have something nearby to snack on, in case you get the munchies. With an earthy, lemon flavor, this strain is a phenotype of OG Kush and exemplifies all indica characteristics with a powerful jolt of sativa bliss. Flowers mature at about 10 weeks.

About this strain

Tahoe OG Kush

Tahoe OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Tahoe OG is the perfect rainy day strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.

About this brand

Conveniently located in downtown Portland, Maine, All Kind provides locally grown, hand crafted cannabis edibles, tinctures, infusions, and flower. Your health and happiness are our priority. We treat each patient with personalized care and make recommendations that fit individual needs. Our products provide relief, promote wellness, and enable you to be your best self. We offer a full line of accurately dosed confections that are the perfect blend of simplicity and taste. You can also choose from a wide strain selection of flower as well as concentrates.