by Allo

$59.99MSRP

About this product

300 mg Hemp extract, thiamin, kava kava roots, phosphatidylserine, L-theanine and hemp oil, vegetable cellulose capsule and rice flour. Infused with kava kava roots, the Anti-Stress CBD Gel Capsules by Allo™ promote relaxation and help you maintain a balanced mood and non-stressed calm mind. Suggested Usage: Take 1-2 capsules daily as needed.

2 customer reviews

pbaua

Quick and effective way to make your life easier. Very happy with the results!

jegugo

Such a great product. Makes me feel much better without taking actual meds.

About this brand

Our goal is to make your journey into cannabis easy and enjoyable by creating innovative CBD infused products that can integrate to your everyday experiences and daily routines.