on October 14th, 2019
Quick and effective way to make your life easier. Very happy with the results!
300 mg Hemp extract, thiamin, kava kava roots, phosphatidylserine, L-theanine and hemp oil, vegetable cellulose capsule and rice flour. Infused with kava kava roots, the Anti-Stress CBD Gel Capsules by Allo™ promote relaxation and help you maintain a balanced mood and non-stressed calm mind. Suggested Usage: Take 1-2 capsules daily as needed.
on July 26th, 2019
Such a great product. Makes me feel much better without taking actual meds.