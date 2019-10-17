 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bean & Bud™ Coffee Booster - 600mg CBD - French Vanilla

by Allo

About this product

600 mg hemp extract (20 mg CBD per ml), coconut oil, natural and artificial flavoring. Enhance your everyday coffee  with a delicate & sweet touch of vanilla. Add directly to your regular cup of coffee and stir. A dropper full is a 10mg dose of CBD. Shake well before use.

GA-0217

I love it as an extra add on in my coffee and on my daily routine !

Dx888

This is great! I love to use it in my coffee and in my tea. The vanilla flavor is so great that I even stopped using sweeteners altogether.

About this brand

Our goal is to make your journey into cannabis easy and enjoyable by creating innovative CBD infused products that can integrate to your everyday experiences and daily routines.