 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Allo CBD Tincture - 2400mg CBD - Mango

Allo CBD Tincture - 2400mg CBD - Mango

by Allo

Write a review
Allo Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Allo CBD Tincture - 2400mg CBD - Mango

$169.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

2,400 mg hemp extract (80 mg CBD per ml), coconut oil, natural and artificial flavoring. Bring balance and wellness to your everyday a delicious blend of hemp extract, mango, and coconut oil that come together to give this tincture a light natural sweet flavor. It's easy to remember to take your CBD when it tastes so good! Suggested Usage: It’s delicious applied right under your tongue and makes a great addition to your favorite dessert or drink! A dropper full is a 80mg dose of CBD. Shake well before use.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Allo Logo
Our goal is to make your journey into cannabis easy and enjoyable by creating innovative CBD infused products that can integrate to your everyday experiences and daily routines.