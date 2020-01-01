 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Allo CBD Tincture - 2400mg CBD - Unflavored

by Allo

$169.00MSRP

About this product

2,400 mg hemp extract (80 mg CBD per ml), coconut oil, natural and artificial flavoring. These unique CBD drops are a smooth and convenient way to revitalize your day. Bring balance and wellness to your everyday with our all-natural Allo™ CBD tinctures; healing yourself just one drop at a time. Suggested Usage: These unflavored tinctures are the perfect addition to your food or drink, or apply directly under the tongue. Shake well before use.

About this brand

Our goal is to make your journey into cannabis easy and enjoyable by creating innovative CBD infused products that can integrate to your everyday experiences and daily routines.