About this product

2,400 mg hemp extract (80 mg CBD per ml), coconut oil, natural and artificial flavoring. These unique CBD drops are a smooth and convenient way to revitalize your day. Bring balance and wellness to your everyday with our all-natural Allo™ CBD tinctures; healing yourself just one drop at a time. Suggested Usage: These unflavored tinctures are the perfect addition to your food or drink, or apply directly under the tongue. Shake well before use.