  5. Blueberry Hashplant 1g

Blueberry Hashplant 1g

by Aloha Botanics

About this product

About this strain

Blueberry Hashplant

A Bodhi Seeds creation, Blueberry Hashplant crosses Blue Dream with Hash Plant. The result is a bigger, bushier plant with an increased resin production and new aroma. Blueberry Hashplant has a fruity blueberry scent in addition to a spicy hash flavor. For Blue Dream fans who want a more potent and spicier take, give Blueberry Hashplant a try.

About this brand

Cultivators and curators of Cannabis that embodies the serenity and splendor of the Pacific Islands.