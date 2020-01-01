 Loading…
Hybrid

Wedding Crashers

by Aloha Botanics

Wedding Crasher

Wedding Crasher

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher is a beautiful cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. By mixing the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish. 

Aloha Botanics

Cultivators and curators of Cannabis that embodies the serenity and splendor of the Pacific Islands.