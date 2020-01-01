 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Afgooey Pre-roll 0.5g
Indica

Afgooey Pre-roll 0.5g

by Alpha Budz

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Afgooey

Afgooey

Afgooey, also known as Afgoo, is a potent indica strain that is believed to descend from an Afghani indica and Maui Haze. It has some uplifting and creative qualities, but this strain also delivers relaxing and sleepy effects alongside its earthy pine flavor. Growers hoping to cultivate Afgoo may have a better chance of success indoors, but this indica can also thrive in Mediterranean climates outdoors.

About this brand

Alpha Budz Logo