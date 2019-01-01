 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Cactus Juice Winterized BHO

by Alpine Extracts

About this product

About this strain

Cactus

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

First bred by Jordan of the Islands, Cactus is an indica cross between Afghani and Northern Lights and is named after its vague resemblance to the pear cactus. Cactus buds are conic with knobby formations and emit an organic earthy aroma with citrus notes. This strain is known to be an adept painkiller, providing relief to aches and sore muscles as well as spasms and anxiety. Many describe Cactus as having uplifting, energizing effects. It has become a popular staple among the connoisseurs of Seattle, and was among the first place winners in the 2012 High Times Cannabis Cup.

About this brand

Alpine Extracts is an Oregon OLCC licensed recreational processing facility, located in Hood River, Oregon. With more than ten years’ experience performing cannabis extractions, Alpine Extracts consistently provides expertly crafted, clear and stable, de-waxed shatter. Our winterization process provides for an extended shelf life and clarity not achievable with single solvent dewaxing, without compromising flavor.