  5. I Scream Man Shatter 1g

I Scream Man Shatter 1g

by Alpine Extracts

Alpine Extracts Concentrates Solvent I Scream Man Shatter 1g

About this product

About this strain

Ice Cream Man

Ice Cream Man
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

From Compound Genetics comes Ice Cream Man, an indica-dominant cross of Jet Fuel Gelato and Legend Orange Apricot. These tall plants produce a medium yield, and densely packed buds have a splash of orange hairs covered in icy white trichomes. Ice Cream Man smells of berries and apricots with a hint of fuel. The smoke has added notes of skunk, producing a mildly energetic and euphoric high that hits quickly.

About this brand

Alpine Extracts is an Oregon OLCC licensed recreational processing facility, located in Hood River, Oregon. With more than ten years’ experience performing cannabis extractions, Alpine Extracts consistently provides expertly crafted, clear and stable, de-waxed shatter. Our winterization process provides for an extended shelf life and clarity not achievable with single solvent dewaxing, without compromising flavor.