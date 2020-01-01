Cantaloupe Haze Disposable Pen 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Hybrid | Mac 1, also known as "Miracle Alien Cookies X1", is a potent cross between Alien Cookies F2 and Miracle 15. This perfectly balanced hybrid produces flavors of sour diesel upon inhale, followed by feelings of euphoria and deep full body relaxation upon exhale. Its fluffy olive green buds are coated in milky white trichomes. *Small Batch - Limited Edition Strain*
