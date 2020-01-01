Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.125 ounces
$60.00
Pickup 52.7 miles away
Sativa | A highly regarded sativa, Blue Dream boasts the ultra-smooth flavors of earthy pine and light blueberry, combined with an uplifting and energizing effect. | Light and earthy, with background notes of pine, blueberry and pepper. | Reviving, energizing, creative. This disposable vapor pen comes pre-charged and pre-loaded with 300 MG of Premium Cannabis Oil, testing at ~80% THC and 90%+ total cannabinoids. The ultimate choice for potent and discreet vaping.
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.