Alpine Vapor - OG Kush Premium Cannabis Oil Disposable Vapor Pen .3g
by Alpine Vapor
$35.00MSRP
About this product
Premium Cannabis Oil is a return to Alpine’s natural roots. Each batch is handcrafted with sun-grown cannabis distilled by a solvent-free process. The result is pure and potent oil that’s rich with terpenes and bursting with natural flavor. Alpine Premium Cannabis Oil Cartridges are compatible with any 510-thread battery and have been tested at 72%+ THC, making them the perfect choice for anybody who doesn’t want to sacrifice potency for convenience. Hybrid | One of the most acclaimed strains of all time, OG Kush provides outstanding relief for chronic pain, headaches, and stress.
About this strain
OG Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.