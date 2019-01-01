Alpine Vapor - Skywalker Premium Cannabis Oil Disposable Vapor Pen .3g
by Alpine VaporWrite a review
$35.00MSRP
About this product
Premium Cannabis Oil is a return to Alpine’s natural roots. Each batch is handcrafted with sun-grown cannabis distilled by a solvent-free process. The result is pure and potent oil that’s rich with terpenes and bursting with natural flavor. Alpine Premium Cannabis Oil Cartridges are compatible with any 510-thread battery and have been tested at 72%+ THC, making them the perfect choice for anybody who doesn’t want to sacrifice potency for convenience. Indica | Sweet and earthy. Notes of delightful pine, diesel, and spicy citrus. | Energizing, happy, tranquil
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.