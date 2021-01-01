 Loading…

  5. Banana Kush Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Banana Kush Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Alpine Vapor

Alpine Vapor Concentrates Cartridges Banana Kush Live Resin Cartridge 1g

About this product

Banana Kush is a mellow indica with lineage of Ghost OGxSkunk Haze and a Banana Male, creating this amazing life-like taste of bananas. The OG Kush provides a stellar reputation for the calming effect and the Banana cross introduces creativity and euphoric within this cut. This all day smoke is known for a rich banana flavor with sweet undertones and a slight berry finish. More about this strain: Banana Kush Banana Kush is a cultivar with at least two origin stories. The breeders at Cali Kush claim their Banana Kush is a cross between the widely-known OG Kush and a male Banana. This genetic combination formed a cultivar with a creamy banana flavor and the sedative effects OG Kush is known for. Crockett Family Farms tells another tale. The breeders there claim that Banana Kush descended from a particular phenotype of OG Kush named Ghost OG, which was crossed with a Skunk x Haze hybrid. Ghost OG reportedly had boasted stable genetics for nearly nine years at the time of breeding, while Skunk x Haze has enjoyed a stellar reputation since the 1970s. Banana Kush was so named simply for its mild banana aroma. Regardless of its origin, Banana Kush certainly carries California OG Kush genetics and features banana flavors and scents.

About this brand

Alpine Vapor Logo
The Alpine Mission The Alpine Vapor mission is to produce the purest, safest and most discreet cannabis products on the market. We pair cutting-edge distillation technology with beautiful and accessible design to serve the full spectrum of cannabis enthusiasts, from first-time patients to experienced connoisseurs. We want to raise the bar for cannabis-infused goods and provide the world with An Elevated Experience™. Quality & Safety All Alpine products are held to the highest quality control and testing standards to ensure that we deliver a clean and consistent experience every time. We test every batch using advanced high-pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC), which allows us to fine tune the balance of cannabinoids and terpenes in our products with the utmost precision. For extra safety, we also submit every batch to SC Labs to verify that our products are 100% free of solvents, pesticides, and other impurities.

About this strain

Banana Kush

Banana Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Banana kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. The result is a strain that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.

