Alpine Vapor - Northern Lights Premium Cannabis Oil Disposable Vapor Pen .3g
by Alpine VaporWrite a review
$35.00MSRP
About this product
Premium Cannabis Oil is a return to Alpine’s natural roots. Each batch is handcrafted with sun-grown cannabis distilled by a solvent-free process. The result is pure and potent oil that’s rich with terpenes and bursting with natural flavor. Alpine Premium Cannabis Oil Cartridges are compatible with any 510-thread battery and have been tested at 72%+ THC, making them the perfect choice for anybody who doesn’t want to sacrifice potency for convenience. Indica | Smooth and hashy. Notes of flower and earthy pine. | Relaxing, sedative, elated
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Northern Lights
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. Itself a descendant of indigenous Afghani and Thai landrace strains, Northern Lights has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.
Pungently sweet, spicy aromas radiate from the crystal-coated buds, which sometimes reveal themselves in hues of purple. Northern Lights’ psychoactive effects settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and pacifying the mind in dreamy euphoria. Comfortable laziness allows patients to relieve pain and sleeplessness, while its mellow contentment roots out depression and stress. Several different Northern Lights phenotypes circulate the market, but Sensi Seeds recommends a general indoor flowering time of 45 to 50 days.