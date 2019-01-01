 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Alpine Vapor - Northern Lights Premium Cannabis Oil Disposable Vapor Pen .3g

by Alpine Vapor

$35.00MSRP

About this product

Premium Cannabis Oil is a return to Alpine’s natural roots. Each batch is handcrafted with sun-grown cannabis distilled by a solvent-free process. The result is pure and potent oil that’s rich with terpenes and bursting with natural flavor. Alpine Premium Cannabis Oil Cartridges are compatible with any 510-thread battery and have been tested at 72%+ THC, making them the perfect choice for anybody who doesn’t want to sacrifice potency for convenience. Indica | Smooth and hashy. Notes of flower and earthy pine. | Relaxing, sedative, elated

About this strain

Northern Lights

Northern Lights
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. Itself a descendant of indigenous Afghani and Thai landrace strains, Northern Lights has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.

Pungently sweet, spicy aromas radiate from the crystal-coated buds, which sometimes reveal themselves in hues of purple. Northern Lights’ psychoactive effects settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and pacifying the mind in dreamy euphoria. Comfortable laziness allows patients to relieve pain and sleeplessness, while its mellow contentment roots out depression and stress. Several different Northern Lights phenotypes circulate the market, but Sensi Seeds recommends a general indoor flowering time of 45 to 50 days.

About this brand

The Alpine Mission The Alpine Vapor mission is to produce the purest, safest and most discreet cannabis products on the market. We pair cutting-edge distillation technology with beautiful and accessible design to serve the full spectrum of cannabis enthusiasts, from first-time patients to experienced connoisseurs. We want to raise the bar for cannabis-infused goods and provide the world with An Elevated Experience™. Quality & Safety All Alpine products are held to the highest quality control and testing standards to ensure that we deliver a clean and consistent experience every time. We test every batch using advanced high-pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC), which allows us to fine tune the balance of cannabinoids and terpenes in our products with the utmost precision. For extra safety, we also submit every batch to SC Labs to verify that our products are 100% free of solvents, pesticides, and other impurities.