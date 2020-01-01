 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

The Alpine Mission The Alpine Vapor mission is to produce the purest, safest and most discreet cannabis products on the market. We pair cutting-edge distillation technology with beautiful and accessible design to serve the full spectrum of cannabis enthusiasts, from first-time patients to experienced connoisseurs. We want to raise the bar for cannabis-infused goods and provide the world with An Elevated Experience™. Quality & Safety All Alpine products are held to the highest quality control and testing standards to ensure that we deliver a clean and consistent experience every time. We test every batch using advanced high-pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC), which allows us to fine tune the balance of cannabinoids and terpenes in our products with the utmost precision. For extra safety, we also submit every batch to SC Labs to verify that our products are 100% free of solvents, pesticides, and other impurities.