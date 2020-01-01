 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bittersweet Dark Bon Bon

by Altai

Altai Edibles Chocolates Bittersweet Dark Bon Bon
Altai Edibles Chocolates Bittersweet Dark Bon Bon

About this product

PRODUCT INFO 72% dark chocolate creates the ultimate treat for a classic chocolate lover. Pure, bittersweet dark chocolate is blended with milk and cream for the perfect velvety chocolate flavor. INGREDIENTS Bittersweet chocolate, cream, milk ACTIVE INGREDIENTS 10mg THC / 25mg THC ALLERGEN INFORMATION Gluten-free

About this brand

Inspired by the past and focused on the future, Altai creates artisanal edibles thoughtfully crafted for well-being and enjoyment. We pay homage to a rich and ancient history of cannabis use spanning well over 2,500 years. Our brand is inspired by the discovery of the princess mummy, found interred in the Siberian permafrost. Undisturbed for over 2,500 years, her burial chamber revealed ceremonial bridled horses, treasures and a vessel of cannabis to ease her pain. Altai Brands is produced by Cypress Manufacturing Company, a California not-for-profit medical marijuana collective. Produced in Monterey County, California, we are proud to offer a variety of low-dose artisanal edibles including bonbons, lozenges, chocolate bars and truffles. All Altai products are sold in childproof packaging with clear, precise dosage levels and safety warnings. A proud member of the California Cannabis Industry Association since 2015.