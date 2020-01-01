Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
PRODUCT INFO 72% dark chocolate creates the ultimate treat for a classic chocolate lover. Pure, bittersweet dark chocolate is blended with milk and cream for the perfect velvety chocolate flavor. INGREDIENTS Bittersweet chocolate, cream, milk ACTIVE INGREDIENTS 10mg THC / 25mg THC ALLERGEN INFORMATION Gluten-free
