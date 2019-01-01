About this product
Elvis is one of our favorite old school clonal varietals dating back to the mid- eighties. DJ Short’s Whitaker Blue is the closest known relative. Experience: Sativia effect; Circus weed, energizing and fun. The King is the king for a reason. Nose: Delightfully sweet with hints of blueberry and mild black pepper. Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Ocimene THC: 21-25% CBD: 0%
About this strain
Elvis
Elvis is a hybrid creation by Seedism that crosses AK-47 with a sativa-dominant phenotype of Skunk #1, known as The Pure. Its flavors are a sweet, earthy mix of skunky musk with an added spice from AK-47 that amplifies the complexity of the flavor profile. Elvis produces a burst of cerebral activity that provides a spark of creative juice and a mellow, relaxing body effect that calms anxieties.