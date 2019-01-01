 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Alter Farms

About this product

Elvis is one of our favorite old school clonal varietals dating back to the mid- eighties. DJ Short’s Whitaker Blue is the closest known relative.  Experience: Sativia effect; Circus weed, energizing and fun. The King is the king for a reason.  Nose: Delightfully sweet with hints of blueberry and mild black pepper.  Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Ocimene  THC: 21-25% CBD: 0%

About this strain

Elvis is a hybrid creation by Seedism that crosses AK-47 with a sativa-dominant phenotype of Skunk #1, known as The Pure. Its flavors are a sweet, earthy mix of skunky musk with an added spice from AK-47 that amplifies the complexity of the flavor profile. Elvis produces a burst of cerebral activity that provides a spark of creative juice and a mellow, relaxing body effect that calms anxieties.

About this brand

Sustainably farmed, consciously cultivated, Clean Green Certified, and award winning cannabis grown under the sunny skies of Southern Oregon. Our flowers are hand grown in native soil combing experience, agronomy, and passion.